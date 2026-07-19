Buttigieg Counters Stephen Miller's Hateful Rhetoric

Pete Buttigieg joined MS NOW to talk about the hateful and threatening rhetoric that Stephen Miller has been prattling off.

"What are our officials doing?" asked Buttigieg. "Are they trying to lead a country where people have different values and different political opinions, and the whole point is that we live together as one country, or are they trying to demonize, dehumanize, and harm fellow Americans?"

"Look, you can always rely on Stephen Miller to spout ideological gibberish at every opportunity, and he's part of an administration that came to power because a fair number of Americans believed them when they said they were going to make life in this country more affordable," said Buttigieg, answering his own question.

Buttigieg continued, "And here you have inflation, you know, they were telling us last week to celebrate inflation numbers that show that the rate of inflation is higher than the day that Donald Trump took over from Joe Biden. It was about 3% then, it's 3.5% now, and they actually consider that good news because that's better than it was a couple of months earlier.

He finished with this, "This is what we're up against, and you've got top White House officials running around the world spouting ideological nonsense that makes it harder to get by at home, and I think less stable around the world too."

That was perhaps one of the nicest ways one person told another to go to hell. Personally, I would like to see more people call out the fascists with stronger language, but that's just me.

But Nosferatu Miller needs to remember one thing: the ultimate power is still and always will be with the people. If the people banded together, we could shut down the administration in short order.