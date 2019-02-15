On Colbert, Pete Buttigieg Calls Mike Pence 'Fanatical'

South Bend, Indiana mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg gave a good interview with Stephen Colbert on Thursday, and he had a thing or two to say about the current so-called president and his vice.

Colbert asked Mayor Pete about his lack of experience, noting that it's a big leap from small city mayor to the White House: "That's not as big a leap as reality show host to president. But it is a big leap, you'll admit." said Colbert.

Buttigieg had no apologies for his resume: "I have more experience in government than the president, I have more executive experience than the vice president, I have more military experience than anyone to arrive at that desk since George H.W. Bush.”

Buttigieg would be the first openly gay president, and Colbert noted his own pleasure at societal progress, that Buttigieg's sexual orientation was "the third thing I learned about you." That brought the discussion to former Indiana governor Mike Pence. As an Indiana mayor, Buttigieg has worked with Pence in the past.

"He's nice," Buttigieg said. "If he were here you would think he's a nice guy to your face, but he's also just fanatical. He seems to think the universe was created a few thousand years ago and that people like me get up in the morning and decide to be gay. And the thing about it is, if that was a choice, it was a choice that was made way above my pay grade. ...What he doesn't realize is that his quarrel is with my creator. My marriage has moved me closer to God, and I wish he respected that."

Buttigieg's inevitable campaign book was released this week.