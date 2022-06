Earlier this year, Georgia had an election in which Brian Kemp, backed by Mike Pence, beat David Perdue, who was backed by TFG. Could that race be a precursor for the 2024 Republican presidential primary, in which Diaper Donny squares off against Momma's Boy Mikey? I think that the Late Show staff pretty much nailed what it would be like. By the way, my money is on the fly winning it all.

