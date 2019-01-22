On Colbert, AOC Eats Ice Cream And Calls Out McConnell

Turns out Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has long days just like the rest of us.

And she revealed on Monday night's Late Show that the ice cream she is eating in that picture is Ben and Jerry's Stephen Colbert branded flavor: Americone Dream.

So Stephen pulled out two pints, a couple spoons, and started the interview.

Ocasio-Cortez is known for her advanced social media skills, and she has been holding formal training sessions for her less hip colleagues. Her advice? Be authentic.

"Don't use memes, if you don't know what a meme is." and "Don't talk like a founding father on Twitter."

She also said that the shutdown had positives and negatives: "The downside of the shutdown is we can't get our work done, the upside is we can make trouble."

"Trouble" like starting the "Where's Mitch?" meme on social media.

As I say *in the clip you posted* we WENT to the majority leader’s office - he was absent.



So we decided to drop letters off at almost every place he could run (including the GOP break room).



At what point is @FoxNews obligated to not lie?



And more importantly, #WheresMitch? https://t.co/mWUqYUx0zD — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 17, 2019

The second segment of the interview was more serious:

Colbert asked her about the reported consternation of some older members of Congress, who allegedly want her to "wait her turn" for committee appointments and platforms.

"On a scale of zero to some, how many f**ks do you give?" asked Colbert.

AOC reached behind her seat and pulled out a "zero." She also brought along a copy of Martin Luther King's book, "Why We Can't Wait".

She also addressed the issue of marginal tax rates. The seventy percent rate, she said, is on the ten-million-and-first dollar you make in a year. She also noted that Republican president Dwight Eisenhower had a 90 percent marginal tax rate. The purpose of this tax rate is to make an economic determination of what is excess.

↓ Story continues below ↓

"In this city, we have people with heli-pads, while average New Yorkers are working 80 hours a week and can't afford to feed their kids," she said.