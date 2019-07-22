Chris Wallace Blasts Stephen Miller Over AOC Comments

Stephen Miller, senior sycophant to Donald Trump, was befuddled.

Miller is paid by you, the taxpayer, to serve Trump as a good little fascist. And this Sunday, in his attempt to rehabilitate Trump's purposeful lying, he was forced to attack Chris Wallace's truthful take on AOC's literally quoted words.

The most un-American presidential aide and advisor in Donald Trump's administration is Stephen Miller. He helps orchestrate some of Trump's worst immigration ideas and he's usually trotted out on the Sunday talk shows after Trump goes full-on racist to insist on loyalty to The Dear Leader.

So as you'd expect this Sunday, Miller appeared on our TV screens after Trump's Charlottesville 2.0.

And in keeping with his pro-xenophobic beliefs, Miller showed his utter disregard for the truth and his fealty to the worst liar in politics even when Chris Wallace read back the actual words Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said.

Here's a clue, AOC never called America "garbage," only Trump's policies.

After Miller attempted to gaslight Trump's horrific behavior and his own attacks on America, Wallace stopped him and reread the comments. Stephen's only recourse was to attack Wallace's correct and honest presentation of what Alexandria said.

After a few minutes of the interview which Miller got his head handed to him, on FNS, host Chris Wallace switched to the newly elected Congresswoman from Queens, New York.

Fox News Sunday aired a clip of Trump attacking AOC, saying, "When people are speaking so badly, when they call our country garbage, think of that, that's worse than 'deplorables.'"

Wallace immediately fact-checked Trump's lies.

Wallace said, "She didn't say the country was garbage, she said some of the policies she opposes are garbage."

Miller immediately began to lie.

Miller started to stutter and said, "It's impossible to read the quote that way. The quote was, she's trying to say is --

Wallace cut him off and reread her actual quote over him.

"'This idea of 10% better from garbage shouldn't be what we settle for.' She's talking about her proposal," he said.

Stephen tried to lie again, "It's literally impossible to read the quote that way."

The only other way to read AOC's quote is to lie about it.

Miller said some nonsensical things and continued, "Her point is where starting at garbage so I want to go a little better than garbage."

Wallace replied, "I understand that, but she's talking about policies. She's [AOC] not talking about the country and the people. Is garbage such a horrible word?"

Miller continued to flail, "She's saying that America, in her view right now is garbage.

Wallace said, "No, no, no."

Wallace then posted and read off some of Trump's hate America and President Obama tweets.

Wallace said, "Steven, that isn't AOC, that's Donald J. Trump."

Miller's only recourse was to attack Wallace's honest analysis.

"Throughout this interview, you're continuing to conflate Donald Trump's criticisms of President Obama versus AOC's deep and systemic criticisms of the country itself."

That's a lie obviously. Miller then read off his Kellyanne Conway litany of talking points against AOC to close out the interview.