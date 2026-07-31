CNN Data Guru: Republicans Tanking Badly With Youth Vote

CNN's Harry Enten highlighted new polling data that shows people 50 and under have turned away from Trump and Republicans in droves, while the enthusiasm gap is monumental with majorities wanting Democrats to take back the House.

I doubt Trump staffers will let Trump see these numbers.

It's funny to see the youth vote categorized as 50 and under instead of the 18 to 29 group, but that makes these numbers even more impressive.

ENTEN: Young voters are fed up and they're taking their anger out on President Trump. We'll start off there. Take a look here. Voters under the age of 50 on Trump. In the fall of 2024, Kamala Harris led in her polling by just three points. Look at where Donald Trump is. He was within three points of Kamala Harris. Now his net approval rating on the year and the average of CNN polling. Look at that. Minus 41 points. That is a shift of 38 points away from the president of the United States. He is falling through the floor.

Phase two is great news for the Democrats.

ENTEN: If you look at 2024, the choice for House margin, Democrats were leading amongst those under the age of 50 by four points. Look at that lead now though. Look at that lead now. It's more than four times that a double digit shift. Their lead is now 17 points.

This is the knockout blow.

ENTEN: I mean, look at this. Voters under the age of 50, their choice for the House. Among the extremely motivated, you know, you go back to the fall of 2024, Democrats only had a two point lead amongst them. Look at this lead now in the 2026 election. It's a 46 point advantage among the voters who are most likely to turn out because midterm elections have lower turnout than presidential years. The extremely motivated is a very key, that's wild. This is a wild shift taking the words right out of my mouth. We're talking about a 44 point shift amongst those who are extremely motivated to turn out and vote. These are the types of numbers that blue waves are made of.

Even if Republicans have scored with their scumbag redistricting plans, are their voters going to turn up to support this amalgamation of nitwits, and sycophants that have thrown their lives into chaos?

I doubt it.