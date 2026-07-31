Ever Wondered What Obama REALLY Thinks About The Trumps? Now You Know...

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul recently took it upon himself to publicly release Dr. Anthony Fauci's private diary, hailing from his COVID days under the Trump Administration and spanning upwards of 1,000 pages of his inside thoughts, as part of Paul's ongoing feud with and investigation against the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Those diary pages seemed to have revealed perhaps a bit more than Rand Paul was prepared for -- including former President Barack Obama's true, expletive-ridden thoughts on the Trumps.

Earlier this week, those same diary entries gave us a stunning glimpse into just how hypocritical and two-faced Stephen and Katie Miller are. Now, we're getting a small glimpse into Obama's private thoughts.

According to a new report from The Daily Beast, Obama lent Dr. Fauci support and a comforting ear in November 2021, when Donald Trump's eldest son and namesake, Don Jr., began to sell merchandise openly mocking him, featuring slogans referencing a false claim about Fauci running experiments on puppies.

The Beast reports, "Obama reassured him that Trump Jr. is 'a f---ing moron' before apologizing for using crude language."

In his diary entry, Fauci wrote, "[Obama] went on to say that Donald Trump was a hopeless idiot who was a pathological liar. He was very upset that none of the moderate Republicans were actually speaking out on my behalf and were distancing themselves from all of this terrible, slanderous behavior against me."

Within days of Don Jr.'s disgusting merchandise launch, Fauci's office was inundated with thousands upon thousands of hostile, threatening phone calls, to the point that his staff had no choice but to stop answering the phone. To this day, Dr. Fauci remains a stark target for the MAGA crowd.

Rand Paul certainly believes that he's really done something by releasing Dr. Fauci's private diary to the American public. But all he's truly accomplished is shining a bright light on just how exasperating, hateful, and downright stupid these people are.