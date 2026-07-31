Secret Diary Confirms Stephen And Katie Miller Are A Couple Of Hypocritical Clowns

Stephen and Katie Miller are a couple of hypocritical clowns, and Dr. Anthony Fauci has the receipts to prove it.

Fauci, now 85 years old, stood at the helm of the US government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic during Donald Trump's first presidential term. For a while, he was openly hailed as a true American hero, responsible for saving millions of lives.

Now, the far-Right has turned on him with a vengeance, with dozens of MAGA talking heads now claiming that they've always hated and distrusted the now-former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. However, Dr. Fauci's own personal records paint a far different picture -- one of people who had no qualms with leaning on him for guidance and support only to vilify him now, as the President and his Republican party sculpt him into a scapegoat.

Fauci appeared before the Senate Homeland Security Committee this week in response to a subpoena, where he repeatedly invoked his Fifth Amendment rights and refused to answer questions that Republicans would only use to twist and further vilify him.

This waste of taxpayer money for the witch hunt against Fauci is being spearheaded by Kentucky's Rand Paul, as part of his larger investigation into the origins of COVID-19—because who better to conduct an expansive, epidemiologic investigation than a defunct eye doctor?

As part of that investigation, Paul recently released over 1,000 pages of Dr. Fauci's private diary with entries spanning from 2019 to 2022.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. confirmed to Fox News that he handed the diary entries over to Senate Republicans after discovering them on a government server.

Among those pages, Fauci writes of his close relationship with none other than Katie Miller, the wife of White House deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security advisor Stephen Miller. In 2020, at the height of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, Katie was serving as Vice President Mike Pence's communications director and boasted a large role in the White House's response to the virus, as reported by NOTUS.

Fauci's secret diary entries regard Katie Miller in a friendly light, painting a picture of a personal friend leaning on him for expertise and advice during one of the most terrifying times in this nation.

Now, Katie spends her days slamming her old friend on her bitter podcast.

Fauci wrote in his diary about providing both Katie and Stephen Miller with medical advice on multiple occasions, including extensive guidance and support when Katie contracted COVID-19 in 2020, while pregnant. The entries show that Katie came to Dr. Fauci again when her husband Stephen tested positive for the virus, and leaned on Fauci yet again when their newborn child experienced a medical episode later that same year.

In an entry dated May 9, 2020, Dr. Fauci wrote:

I am calling Katie frequently to check on her a couple of times per day. She is very anxious about getting very ill since she is 10 weeks pregnant. Tonight she had an anxiety reaction. I calmed her over the phone.

Fauci made multiple entries about the Millers over the course of several months, all of which indicated a rather lovely friendship between them.

Now that her old friendship with the very man she's now attempting to crucify publicly has gone public, Katie Miller is fully engrossed in a truly pathetic game of "I'm the victim here!" damage control.

Speaking with NOTUS following the release of his diary entries, Katie Miller told NOTUS that while it's true she was once regularly in contact with Fauci, she felt he was "incredibly self-centered and sought to promote himself above the good of the people."

"He was not my doctor. He was not my friend. He was a work colleague who called me for work purposes, and in the course of a phone call, you would discuss other things," Miller backpedaled.

She also went on to brazenly claim that she purposely gave Dr. Fauci the impression that they were friends, because she was afraid that he would "leak against me or my husband."

"I understood who he was, and I understood how to manage somebody like him," she now claims.

Katie also addressed the diary entries with a long-winded post on X:

The most disturbing part of Fauci’s diary — is what he decided to memorialize versus what he kept out of his diary.



It’s almost like he knew this diary would one day become public. He wanted to cast himself as the hero, as famous, as the savior.



He caused decades of harm to… — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) July 27, 2026

While this new information is certainly disgusting, it's resoundingly unsurprising. Everyone already knew Katie Miller was a mean girl.