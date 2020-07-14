Trump's White House Continues To Ramp Up Its Smear Campaign Against Dr. Fauci

A new memo is being circulated by the White House called "Dr. Wrong" in an effort to continue to discredit Dr. Fauci's reputation and his words of wisdom on how to deal with the coronavirus.

“We are working on a memo that shows how many times Dr. Fauci’s been wrong during not just [this pandemic], but during his entire career,” Moore told The Daily Beast, adding that he and his team at the Committee to Unleash Prosperity had been working on it for weeks. Moore, whose failures at political and economic prognostication are routine grist for his critics, added that he and his group intend to send their final product to the White House and Trump and to “publicize it,” once ready.Moore said that the current title of the memo is: “Dr. Wrong.”

On Monday, during Trump's law and order roundtable, Donald refused to back up Dr. Fauci to continue the assault against his character from the White House and his minions.

This is a shockingly stupid ploy to undermine the integrity of the CDC, medical professionals, and Dr. Fauci all in an effort to bolster Trump's campaign, make them the bad guys to his response to the crisis along with his crazy ideas to reopen the schools amid the continuing first wave of the pandemic.

Fox News' Chris Stirewalt told Bret Baier on Monday that what Trump is doing "boggles the mind."

"Whether the administration wants to have Anthony Fauci out front or playing a role behind the scenes or whatever, the efforts that you hear both publicly there from his fellow task force member, but also what they are doing behind the scenes and pushing out these negative narratives about Fauci and briefing reporters about things he said he did wrong, it just makes no sense,” Stirewalt said.

"This election is about coronavirus," he declared.

Then Chris laughingly said Trump's got to get serious and stay focused. "No more unforced errors if he wants to get back in this race that he is currently trailing," he said without irony. "He can't seem to get his arms around the idea that this election is the test of his capacity to deal with the subject."

Thanks Chris for your non-Fox News White House talking point answer.

It is too late for Trump to change course because he refuses to do so. It seems impossible for him to learn anything new that he hasn't been thinking about 50 years ago.

Trump never learns only doubles and triples down on the same lie he originally told.