Dr. Anthony Fauci Is Focus Of Their Latest Hate Campaign

I saw this on Twitter last night:

Everyone knows that if the Republicans win they're going to run some kind of Benghazi-style "investigation" show trial against Dr. Fauci, right?



They literally have no agenda so torturing their enemies for the entertainment of the MAGA cult is all they have. — digby (@digby56) January 10, 2022

Which of course is true, and reminded me of this.

Eight thousand people belong to a subreddit called r/FauciForPrison.

And then there's these Twitter bozos:

Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe on Saturday said he will be releasing whistleblower documents on Dr. Fauci next week.



“Serious whistleblower documents coming early next week on Dr. Fauci. STAY TUNED” O’Keefe announced on his Instagram account. https://t.co/4bPuS2G1XB — 安平 Emma(新生号） (@PingRyan2016) January 10, 2022

Will Dr. Fauci finally admit he lied about all mask mandates working?https://t.co/pFDBi1UnRU — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 3, 2022

Ron Johnson says he's having a hard time getting emails from Dr. Fauci, who he told Fox News he's "investigating" for "corruption." Wait 'til he tries getting a check stub from Robin Vos. — illusory tenant (@illusory_tenant) January 10, 2022

JUST IN! Judicial Watch Files Lawsuits Against Dr. Fauci And HHS https://t.co/p1CENLQWue — Yolanda Tamez (@Nepesh) January 10, 2022

Remember this guy?

“A heavily armed Calif man was arrested in Iowa after he told law enforcement officers that he would 'do whatever it takes' to kill govt leaders on his 'hit list,' including POTUS JoeBiden & his chief medical adviser, Dr. Fauci.

( #Pizzagate ?)https://t.co/pL11Yqiuxx 04 — save DEMOCRACY (@VippusaO) January 10, 2022

There's no question a lot of these attacks are coordinated. I found dozens of this one released within the same hour today:

Investigation Reveals Damning Info On Dr. Fauci Torturing ORPHAN BABIES And CHILDREN In His AIDS Drug Experiments – enVolve https://t.co/ADDPFFfYCT — Matt Bell (@Matt_BellUGA) January 10, 2022

I'm not saying Fauci is perfect; he's not. But he's also trying to keep up with an everchanging pandemic which got way out of control because the previous administration actively obstructed preparation and solutions.