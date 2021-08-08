Ted Cruz Goes Down In Flames For Hypocritical Attack On Fauci

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) faced blowback on Twitter over the weekend after he suggested that Dr. Anthony Fauci "says what is politically convenient at the moment."

Cruz made the remark while promoting a video clip of a recent interview attacking Fauci.

"Dr. Fauci is a political player who says what is politically convenient at the moment," the senator wrote.

Commenters quickly accused Cruz of describing himself.

"Project it all out, Ted," one commenter wrote.

"I don't think Rafael reads his own Twitter feed," another person pointed out.

"You just described yourself to a T!" another comment said.

Read some of the responses below.

Project it all out, Ted.



— Ecto_Sooner (@DATguy_Danimal) August 8, 2021

Guys.



I don't think Rafael reads his own Twitter feed.https://t.co/lLnGH2mQes



— PoliticOhMyGawd (@PoliticOhMyGawd) August 8, 2021

While Rafael spends another weekend shitposting..Texas is failing on:



-The Border



-COVID



-Energy pic.twitter.com/SswJZfhOeN



— Justin (@SuspendedMurphy) August 8, 2021



Sounds familiar, RAFAEL. Who am I thinking of?



— Kevin Castaway (@CastawayKevin) August 8, 2021

This all day 👆🏻



— opalpetunia (@opalpetunia1) August 8, 2021

Ted Cruz said this.Ted. Cruz.



— Robert V (@RobertVonA) August 8, 2021



This is the worst episode of Between Two Ferns I've ever seen.



— What's Your Damage, Heather? (@Farrah23) August 8, 2021

As @tedcruz tweets with reckless abandon, in Ted's home State of Texas:Reported August 6 by NBC Dallas/Fort Worth:



"UTSW Predicts Dire Levels of COVID-19 Hospitalizations by September if No Behaviors Are Changed."https://t.co/VRPCMj3X1w



— Frank Amari (@FrankAmari2) August 8, 2021



As @tedcruz tweets with reckless abandon, in Ted's home State of Texas:Reported August 6 by NBC Dallas/Fort Worth:



"UTSW Predicts Dire Levels of COVID-19 Hospitalizations by September if No Behaviors Are Changed."https://t.co/VRPCMj3X1w



— Frank Amari (@FrankAmari2) August 8, 2021



As @tedcruz tweets with reckless abandon, in Ted's home State of Texas:Reported August 6 by NBC Dallas/Fort Worth:



"UTSW Predicts Dire Levels of COVID-19 Hospitalizations by September if No Behaviors Are Changed."https://t.co/VRPCMj3X1w



— Frank Amari (@FrankAmari2) August 8, 2021



Yeah. You'd know a thing or two about that. How's the wife?



— J. Sonnenfelt (@jsonn) August 8, 2021

projection: n., "the unconscious transfer of one's own desires or emotions to another person."



— Dennis Doubleday (@DennisDoubleday) August 8, 2021

Ted's MasterClass on projection.



— Mathew Micheaux Abides (@DudeManMateo) August 8, 2021

How do you find the time to make propaganda while tending to the business of Texas in the US Congress?



— 💩🔪 TURD MURDER 💩🔪 (@murder_turd) August 8, 2021

He is a scientist and medical Doctor. You are the one who is using a world health crisis as a political ploy



— Lauren Down South (@LaurenDownSouth) August 8, 2021