Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Dr. Fauci Admits He Hasn't Spoken To Trump In 'Quite A While'

Since Trump sidelined Dr. Fauci and many other prominent infectious disease experts in favor of a Fox News 'herd immunity' charlatan, is it any wonder the pandemic is spiraling out of control?
By John Amato
3 hours ago by Frances Langum
Views:

Dr. Fauci joined Shepard Smith's new show on CNBC and told the audience that he has not been in contact with Trump for months.

Smith, the former Fox News host who left the network unceremoniously because he dared to question Trump, asked Dr. Fauci if we need a federal mask mandate.

Smith asked, "Are you still, does the president, are you still in the president's ear, or no and if so, if not who is?

“Well, I haven’t spoken to the president in quite a while about the situation with regard to the outbreak," Dr. Fauci said.

Smith asked why, but Dr. Fauci didn't answer that question.

This is shocking news except for the fact that we know Trump can't stand to be upstaged by anyone, even if that person is the nation's preeminent expert in combating highly contagious viruses.

Trump can't have an expert so well-liked by the American public disagreeing with his efforts to force open schools, bars, restaurants, gyms, and other businesses to aid in his re-election campaign, so he's designated a non-disease expert like Dr. Scott Atlas to do his bidding and downplay the need for masks and social distancing during this pandemic.

"We lean on you for advice. Do we need a national mandate or not?”

Dr. Fauci said we do need a federal mandate but it's not coming from Trump's White House so the burden falls on mayors and governors to do the right thing.

Smith said there are mandates "In more than a hundred countries, even Russia's onboard as of yesterday, but not here."

As the cases rise and the death toll mounts, Trump still tells his minions that it's all "under control."

Don't you feel better now?

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

NOTE: We will be changing to a new commenting platform in the next couple of weeks. We will supply more details as we get closer to the change. We understand some users are having problems with comments loading and this will hopefully remedy that problem

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.