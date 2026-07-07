Graham Platner Needs To Drop Out Of This Race NOW!

Graham Platner had one job this week: assess the vibe. Instead, he posted a video about "reflecting on the best path forward" — which is candidate-speak for I'm not going anywhere, and you can't make me, dammit.

Let's be clear about what happened. A Maine woman told Politico and CNN that Platner forced himself on her in 2021. He denies it, calls it "categorically false," and his campaign says the story was "coached and coordinated by out-of-state establishment operatives" — the same conspiratorial deflection he's used for every damaging story since his Nazi tattoo turned up on camera.

Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand didn't wait around. They told Platner to withdraw immediately and said the DSCC won't spend a nickel on Maine as long as he's the nominee. Elizabeth Warren, who endorsed him, said he should step aside. Ro Khanna pulled his endorsement. Ruben Gallego pulled his. The Maine Democratic Party itself asked him to go.

Bernie Sanders, too:

I have spoken with Graham Platner about the best path forward for Maine. In light of these very serious allegations, I have recommended that he step aside. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 7, 2026

Platner's response? A video. Reflection. Vibes.

Here's the math that should matter to him: he has until 5 p.m. on July 13 to withdraw under Maine law. After that, the state party gets two weeks to find a replacement — assuming he hasn't already torched the seat Democrats need to beat Susan Collins. This isn't a movement anymore if it costs the party the Senate. It's an ego trip with a ballot deadline.

Graham, we get it — you built this thing. But it was never actually about you. If you meant a word of what you said about a "better politics," prove it. Withdraw, and let Maine Democrats put someone up who can actually win in November.

My unpopular opinion didn't go down well on social media about Platner after he was exposed for his Nazi tattoo. Sorry not sorry, but that was a line I couldn't cross. And given how the campaign's handled every subsequent controversy with the same "context and explanation" playbook, that cemented my thoughts. Whether the tattoo explanation was genuine or not, it set the tone that people are reacting to now.

The new rape accusation, the confirmed infidelity in his marriage, and the Nazi tattoo. It's not just a pattern anymore; it's a track record.

Maine voters deserve a nominee who isn't a headline away from a full-blown train wreck.