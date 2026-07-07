Grandpa Trump Blows A Gasket In Demented 1 AM Meltdown

Donald Trump's fragile psyche was once again put on full display in an unhinged and truly deranged Truth Social meltdown over everything from the US military to his "Reconciliation 3.0" bill to the infamous SAVE Act that went public in the wee hours of this morning.

Taking to his echo chamber just before 1 a.m ET this morning, 80-year-old President Donald Trump published a wall of text that frankly should have remained an inside thought In that public diary entry, he viciously demanded that Congress pass what he has dubbed "Reconciliation 3.0," a legislative package currently being championed by Republicans that would provide a financial injection to the tune of $350 billion for defense funding while mixing in a healthy helping of the infamous and Constitutionally destructive SAVE Act as well as multiple budgetary cuts that target more government "waste."

"The United States Military has never been stronger, or more powerful. No other Nation can do what we do (It's not even close!) This year we set even more Historic Recruiting Records, months ahead of schedule Morale has never been higher Our Military's unmatched POWER was on full display during our Celebration of 250 Years of American Independence and, like our Country, the WAR DEPARTMENT has never been "HOTTER," Trump wrote in his 1 a.m. nuclear meltdown.

"We need to keep it that way, which is why, when Congress returns, we must pass Reconciliation 3.0, with 350 Billion Dollars for Defense, plus THE SAVE AMERICA ACT!," he continued..

The block of demented text continues, as he turned his attention to the SAVE Act, a highly controversial piece of legislation that, according to Republicans, is meant to bolster election integrity by requiring voters to provide documented proof of their US citizenship in order to even register to vote and strictly mandates an official photo ID for all voters in federal elections, while strictly and severely restricting access to mail-in ballots What the SAVE Act actually does is severely limit access to participation in a free and fair United States election for droves of marginalized American citizens, including women and Americans with limited financial means, through a series of outlandish and unnecessary barriers meant to disenfranchise a large portion of eligible American voters.

"I am calling on House and Senate Leadership to make this their Number One Priority, and ensure that 350 Billion Dollars in Recon 3.0 moves out of the Budget Committee as soon as Congress is back in session The SAVE AMERICA ACT, which everyone is asking for, paired with the full funding of our Great Department of War, can be passed very quickly, ensuring that the United States of America stays FREE for Generations to come. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" he wrote, signing off with his Truth Social equivalent of a Sharpie scribble, "President DONALD J. TRUMP."

Trump's proposed "Reconciliation 3.0" legislation seeking a staggering $350 billion in new defense spending serves as the third major funding package Donald Trump has set his sights on in his second presidential term The first being his infamous and truly detrimental "Big Beautiful Bill Act," followed almost immediately by an immigration and border security package that rang in at a cool $70 billion and only squeaked its way through Congress after Senate Republicans stripped away the portion of the legislation that floated an additional $1 billion in security-related funding for Donald's vain and egotistical White House ballroom bunker project.

Senate Republicans have repeatedly expressed doubt that the president will succeed in passing yet another major, multi-billion-dollar spending package this term.

Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Susan Collins said during a June 9th hearing that even pursuing a third massive spending bill was nothing short of a "terrible risk." It was at the same hearing that Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell, chair of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense, said it was "safe to conclude there will not be another reconciliation bill," just days before he would go on to be hospitalized and become the world's first Schrödinger's Senator.

This newfound obsession with a third, monumental reconciliation bill that's obviously keeping him awake all hours of the night has ignited amid Trump's multiple failed attempts to get his vicious, unconstitutional SAVE America Act to survive through Congress It seems his anxiety is only growing in intensity as November midterms rapidly approach, with experts raising legitimate concerns that the SAVE Act is little more than a smoke-and-mirrors charade that would allow the president to heavily meddle in the upcoming election results, where Republicans are currently projected to suffer monumental losses.