MAGA Congressman Cuts His Indian-American Wife Out Of Ad

Presumably, Gill wants his children to grow up around the right kind of people, if you know what I mean.

Source: Daily Beast

A MAGA Congressman has received a sharp backlash for cutting his Indian-American wife out of a fundraising ad for his re-election campaign.

“You can call me by any name you want. I just want my children to grow up in a country that they recognize,” Texas rep Brandon Gill wrote in an X ad as he tried to defend himself against accusations of racism. “Every parent & grandparent needs to read this.”

However, the image that the MAGA rep shared to speak on family values failed to include his Indian-American wife.

Gill, who is running for re-election in Texas’s 26th District, is married to Danielle D’Souza, the daughter of Indian-born right-wing commenter Dinesh D’Souza.