MAGA Congressman Cuts His Indian-American Wife Out Of Ad

Presumably, Gill wants his children to grow up around the right kind of people, if you know what I mean.
Source: Daily Beast
A MAGA Congressman has received a sharp backlash for cutting his Indian-American wife out of a fundraising ad for his re-election campaign.
“You can call me by any name you want. I just want my children to grow up in a country that they recognize,” Texas rep Brandon Gill wrote in an X ad as he tried to defend himself against accusations of racism. “Every parent & grandparent needs to read this.”
However, the image that the MAGA rep shared to speak on family values failed to include his Indian-American wife.
Gill, who is running for re-election in Texas’s 26th District, is married to Danielle D’Souza, the daughter of Indian-born right-wing commenter Dinesh D’Souza.
Hiding your Indian wife in campaign ads is crazy work pic.twitter.com/SDp1lXRB9w
— Jared Shult (@jared_shult) July 6, 2026
As for his wife, she seems just as vile as her husband.
I did not grow up eating rice with my hands and have always used a fork.
I was born in America. I’m a Christian MAGA patriot
My father’s extended family lives in India and they are also Christian and they use forks too.
Thank you for your attention to this matter. https://t.co/pORq7bJPgO
— Danielle Gill (@MrsDanielleGill) June 30, 2025
And unironically posted from Gill.
Calling us racist doesn’t work anymore. pic.twitter.com/FdmdrktrTP
— Congressman Brandon Gill (@RepBrandonGill) July 2, 2026