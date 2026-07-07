MAGA Congressman Cuts His Indian-American Wife Out Of Ad

Brandon Gill faced online backlash for cutting his wife, Danielle D’Souza, out of his ad, showing only their children.
By Ed ScarceJuly 7, 2026

Presumably, Gill wants his children to grow up around the right kind of people, if you know what I mean.

Source: Daily Beast

A MAGA Congressman has received a sharp backlash for cutting his Indian-American wife out of a fundraising ad for his re-election campaign.

“You can call me by any name you want. I just want my children to grow up in a country that they recognize,” Texas rep Brandon Gill wrote in an X ad as he tried to defend himself against accusations of racism. “Every parent & grandparent needs to read this.”

However, the image that the MAGA rep shared to speak on family values failed to include his Indian-American wife.

Gill, who is running for re-election in Texas’s 26th District, is married to Danielle D’Souza, the daughter of Indian-born right-wing commenter Dinesh D’Souza.

As for his wife, she seems just as vile as her husband.

And unironically posted from Gill.

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