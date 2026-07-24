Mike’s Blog Round-Up

It is common knowledge that Superman, the comic book hero -- that strange visitor from another planet, with powers and abilities far beyond those of mortal men -- can never really be killed. However, on this day in 1987, when "Superman IV: The Quest for Peace" (a double Razzie Award winner in 1988) hit theaters, it looked as if dark forces beyond our ken had finally found just the right color kryptonite to kill Superman, the franchise.

So enough about that godawful flick. On to the more interesting topic of that one time when DC Comics freaked out comic-book nerds everywhere and scored headlines around the world with Superman #75 (January 1993) "The Death of Superman". OMG, they finally did it! They knocked off the Big Blue Boy Scout! Buy up as many copies as you can -- 'cause someday they'll be worth a fortune!

However, as it turned out, this was not the first and only time DC had "killed" Superman. It was not even the tenth time.

For more on this story, we turn to this account from the late, great Harlan Ellison -- multiple award-winning writer, raconteur, inveterate comic-book collector, and my pal.

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