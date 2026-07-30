Nauseating Newly Unearthed Footage Of Lindsey Graham Has Been Released

In the wake of South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham's very sudden death, skeletons are quickly crawling their way out of his closet, and not just about his alleged sexual proclivities.

For the last few years of his life, Graham was being shadowed by British filmmaker Alex Holder, who was planning a documentary on the staunchly Right-wing, devoutly MAGA senator. Now that Graham is gone, countless snippets of Holder's collected information and video footage are beginning to leak into the mainstream media.

One of those clips shines a particularly disturbing new light on just how deep Graham's ties with Israel and, in particular, Israel's genocidal leader Benjamin Netanyahu really went.

During an episode of CNN's The Source, Kaitlan Collins aired a clip of never-before-seen footage of Lindsey Graham, an American senator, quite literally instructing Netanyahu, a world leader, on how to wriggle out from under the severe war crime accusations that had been lodged against him.

In the thick of the International Criminal Court's investigation against the Israeli prime minister for countless heinous alleged crimes against humanity, the newly unearthed documentary footage shows Graham strategizing with Netanyahu, ultimately instructing him on how to persuade American lawmakers to denounce the daming investigation openly.

Only Graham's side of the conversation can be clearly heard in the clip hailing from October 2024, in which the South Carolina senator jokes that Netanyahu should "pay me for all this. I should get tons of shekels," for helping the war criminal garner bipartisan opposition for the brutal ICC investigation among American lawmakers.

Just a month later, in November of 2024, the ICC issued a formal arrest warrant for the Israeli prime minister in connection with his horrifying war crimes in his ongoing war in Gaza.

Graham told Netanyahu in the call that he could secure support from two Democratic senators, Blumenthal of Connecticut and Ben Cardin of Maryland, claiming that he could convince them to sign a letter demanding that an investigation be launched into the court’s chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, for allegations of sexual harassment, as part of a wide-reaching effort to discredit and undermine the ICC.

"But I do need you, if you don’t mind tomorrow, to call Blumenthal and Cardin, and thank them for being fair-minded on this, and also thank them for trying to help with Saudi-Israel normalization," Graham can be heard telling the world leader.

"You appreciate it. You’re very interested in it. That will encourage both of them."

It's easy to write Lindsey Graham off as a sniveling, useless, spineless MAGA toad who couldn't maintain a genuine conviction toward anything if his pathetic little closeted life depended on it. But Graham did have conviction. He did have die-hard loyalty and devotion. He did bear a willingness to fight to the death—just not for this country. His loyalty and devotion were firmly planted in Israel.

This new footage merely pulls back the curtain on a man who was not only devout to another country, but had garnered for himself enough power to quite literally boss around a genocidal sociopath.

Make no mistake, Lindsey Graham was a bona fide monster, hiding away in the clothes of a MAGA sheep.