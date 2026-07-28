Trump Is Losing Sleep Over His Own Mortality After Lindsey Graham Dropped Dead

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham's very sudden and unexpected passing has apparently reminded Donald Trump that he could also drop dead at a moment's notice, and he's not coping particularly well with the idea.

Graham, who was only 71, nearly a full decade younger than Donald Trump, died very suddenly this month due to aortic dissection stemming from arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and according to inside sources as well as the President himself, Trump has been left feeling quite rattled with existential dread.

In the immediate days following Graham's death, Trump himself continued to circle back to the topic in multiple public appearances, repeatedly questioning how someone so active, dedicated, and vivacious could just suddenly be gone forever, going so far as to openly question whether the senator's taxing political schedule contributed to his sudden death.

Directly following Graham's passing, Trump filled in for the GOP senator on a pre-scheduled appearance on NBC's Meet the Press, where Trump floundered, "You guys, I just can't believe it. I thought he was just going to live forever."

The President would spend his next several public interviews musing over Graham's death, trying to find an explanation in the senator's lifestyle, work schedule, and even his family history.

"His father died just about at the same age," Trump told Newsmax the day after Graham's death. "I’m a believer in the racehorse theory."

But sources are now saying that Trump's existential crisis is even worse behind closed doors, bordering on an obsession with his own mortality that, at 80 years old, is certainly staring him in the face.

According to The Washington Post, the President's energy has been subdued inside the walls of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, as he rambles around, asking those close by if they think that Graham's excessive travel schedule could have contributed to his death.

It seems, unsurprisingly, that Donald Trump's response to Graham's sudden and shocking death is less grief and mourning of his friend and more "What about me?!"