Lindsey Graham Needs His Head Examined After Losing It Over Iran And Guns

South Carolina and Sen. Lindsey Graham proposed an insane Second Amendment solution for the Iranian people, telling them to rise against the Iranian leadership if the US supplies them with guns.

Iran has one of the largest militaries in the Middle East, with close to 600,000 active-duty personnel in its army and the Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Lindsey Graham, corrupted by Trump's narcissism, equated the 80 million Iranian people with the 13 colonies under British rule before the Revolution took place, which is absolutely ridiculous.

GRAHAM: I love the idea of a Second Amendment solution for the Iranian people. To those who want to eliminate the Second Amendment in our country, no way. What did the Founding Fathers do? When they got to America, free from the king, they made sure the people would be able to be armed. The first thing the king does is takes the guns away from his subjects. The first thing a religious theocracy does is make sure that nobody can have a gun to threaten the regime. So if I were President Trump and I were Israel, I would load the Iranian people up with weapons so they could go to the streets armed and turn the tide of battle inside Iran. We don't need American boots on the ground. We've got millions of boots on the ground in Iran; they just don't have any weapons. Give them the weapons so they can rise up like we did to destroy this regime. A Second Amendment solution, I think, would go a long way to ending this war.

One has to wonder if Lindsey Graham was drunk before spewing this garbage.

How could a civilian population, with no training, pick up guns in the street and defend themselves against a well-oiled killing machine?

How would these billions of Iranians get weapons from the US?

Would Trump drop them from our jets, like leaflets raining down from the air? Couldn't Iranian soldiers grab the weapons for themselves?

What about the ammunition needed?

Graham's idiotic plan has already failed before being implemented, since he admitted the Kurds have been stealing weapons already.

GRAHAM: My understanding is, for example, working with the Kurds, they were stealing 90 percent of the weapons. Don't work with the Kurds, work with somebody else. And if you can prove to me the Kurds are stealing the weapons, the Kurds will regret that. I love the idea of empowering the Iranian people with weapons, a Second Amendment solution to make the Revolutionary Guard's life hell. It's one thing to be bombed by America; it's another thing to have your neighbors shoot back at you because they're tired of being slaughtered.

Trump has threatened genocide and complete annihilation to Iran, which is a war crime, if they don't capitulate and open the Strait of Hormuz.

Lindsey Graham's solution is just as harebrained and lethal to the Iranian people, without being a war crime against the US.

MAGA Republicans spew absolute insanity to their media minions like Fox News with no pushback at all.

Graham needs a full mental work-up.