Newsmax Host Gives Absurd Alternative To Gun Control: Kiddie Armor

Former NRA shill Grant Stinchfield argued that it's up to the kids to take care of themselves.
By Conover KennardJune 7, 2022

Actor Matthew McConaughey gave a moving speech at the White House on Tuesday after the mass school shooting in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas. However, it appears that even McConaughey's story about little Maite Rodriguez, who was murdered that day, won't change anyone's mind on the right.

Last week, they blamed abortion for the children being slaughtered in schools across the U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz blames doors. And Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield blasted gun control measures and went on to urge parents to buy a ballistic shield to go in their children's backpacks.

Children shouldn't have to wear ballistic shields to school, though. While McConaughey honored and acknowledged the victims, Stinchfield, who used to host a TV show for the NRA, wants little children going to school in ballistic shields instead of banning AR-15s.

There have been 27 school shootings this year. So far. The most recent shooting at an elementary school was in Uvalde, and that killed 19 children and two adults, marking it the 27th school shooting this year. And there will be another one, and another one, and another one, until we can agree on common-sense gun measures. We can't even agree on background checks, though, so it seems unlikely.

