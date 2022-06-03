Gaetz Comes Out With Weird Reason For Not Raising Age Limit On Guns

He is painfully stupid.
By Conover KennardJune 3, 2022

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) sprang into action after the latest mass school shooting. There is stupid, and then there is Matt Gaetz's level of stupidity. The Florida Republican somehow said on Thursday that requiring gun buyers to be at least 21 years of age instead of 18-years-old won't work because it will just delay the mass shooting.

If you can call it one, his argument appears to be that it's going to happen anyway, so let's not do anything about it. Isn't it good to let children have a few more years to live before they are killed then? Jinkies, I don't think he thought this all the way through.

Gaetz's ridiculously stupid and foolish comment came as the House Judiciary Committee was marking up a package of bills to tighten gun regulations.

It was bad enough that Rep. Greg Steube claims gun restrictions won't stop mass shootings while waving his home arsenal around at the hearing. But now we have Gaetz, who claims that it's OK if innocent people are slaughtered now because it will happen in a few years anyway. You can't make this stuff up.

Republicans won't do a thing about this issue, but you can bet that they'll keep regulating women's bodies. Gaetz has got to keep those NRA donations coming in. Republicans do have strange priorities.

Help Us Fight Back Against Social Media Censorship

Facebook has been limiting the visibility of our posts after a series of bogus violations. We need your help now more than ever.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue