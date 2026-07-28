DJT: My Illegal Tariffs Saved The World, You're Welcome

During a lengthy interview this morning on Fox and Friends, Trump rambled like a man that just escaped from a lunatic asylum, especially when he renewed his demented obsession with his illegal tariffs.

Host Brain Kilmeade understands how tariffs have closed down businesses and made life harder for the American public and skyrocketed inflation.

"So Mr. President, with the economy, that's going to be your focus," he said. That was your focus yesterday in the midterms in Michigan."

"Are you worried that the tariffs that you put forward over the last couple of days will hurt the economy as they adjust in bringing manufacturing home?" Kilmeade asked.

Brian tried to soft push Trump to stop screwing the economy up, but Trump responded like a man losing his marbles.

"No, because it's bringing hundreds of billions of dollars," Trump replied.

No one has been able to find any of those billions since most of what he claims are pledges. He ranted about the auto industry and how he saved it, before transitioning into chip manufacturing before whining about the Supreme Court.

TRUMP: The tariffs have, I mean, it's a shame that I have to go a harder way for the tariffs because the Supreme Court in a very close decision, you know, ruled against me. Now I have other ways of doing the same thing, but it's a more cumbersome, you know, way of doing it. But the tariffs have made this country a fortune. It made the country rich.

The only people getting rich are the titans of Wall Street and the Trump family. Trump's Tariffs are a cancer to the US economy.

If any other person spouted his next fantastical statements, the producers would have cut away from the segment into a commercial.

TRUMP: And I stopped eight wars. I would say five of them because of tariffs. The threat of tariffs stopped India and Pakistan from going into a nuclear war. The threat of tariffs stopped numerous other countries from going to war. These tariffs, it's the greatest thing. And only the really smart people or the people that are nonpolitical and that get it talk about it. The Democrats know how good it's been.

The American public despises tariffs. US businesses curse them and the Democratic party is leading in all the polling for the midterms because of them.

This is psychotic behavior.

This is a man deteriorating on national television before our eyes.