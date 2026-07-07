Trump's Greenland Obsession Just Got A NATO Threat Attached To It

Donald J. Trump and his administration have repeatedly attacked NATO. During a press conference in Turkey with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Trump issued a threat dressed up as foreign policy.

Trump's back on his Greenland obsession, this time claiming the island is "surrounded by China ships and Russian ships" and belongs to the US, not Denmark. Then came the part where he mused about pulling US troops out of Europe entirely, followed by a warning to NATO: "They better be careful."

Nothing like threatening to abandon an alliance and annex an ally's territory in the same breath. Real stable genius-y stuff.

What he said versus the truth:

"It's surrounded by China ships & Russian ships" — False, and repeatedly debunked. Denmark's own Joint Arctic Command commander told Reuters he hasn't seen a single Russian or Chinese combat ship near Greenland in his two and a half years in the post, and vessel-tracking data hasn't shown them there either. Trump's made this claim before (dating back to January), and it's been shot down every time — including by Iceland's former president, who called it "not supported by facts." There is Chinese and Russian activity in the broader Arctic and off Alaska, just not around Greenland specifically.

"Denmark doesn't spend money to really help Greenland" — False. Denmark provides Greenland an annual block grant worth roughly $500-600 million, funding more than half of Greenland's public budget and about 20% of its GDP. Denmark also recently pledged an additional $253 million for healthcare and infrastructure through 2029, on top of that grant.

"Greenland doesn't help Denmark" / should be "controlled by the United States, not Denmark" — This is opinion/policy preference, not a factual claim, but worth noting: polls show most Greenlanders oppose becoming part of the US, and the island is already self-governing within the Kingdom of Denmark.

Pulling US troops out of Europe / NATO threat — Not fact-checkable in the same way since it's a stated intention, but it's a real and significant threat given his current position.

"Europe is a very different place... they better be careful with immigration and energy" — Vague enough that it's more rhetorical than factual, but reflects a real, ongoing pattern of Trump conditioning US security commitments on European domestic policy.

TLDR: Trump is threatening our allies while not understanding how NATO works. Trump wants Greenland, doesn't want to pay for NATO, and can't figure out why the allies aren't lining up to hand over sovereign territory as a thank-you gift. That's not foreign policy. That's a landlord who thinks tenants owe him the building.