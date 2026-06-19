Pete Hegseth Shames US, Attacks NATO Allies For Not Supprting Iran War.

Sec. Def Pete Hegseth scolded our NATO allies for refusing to be part of Trump's indefensible aggression against Iran, this time in NATO's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium on Thursday.

Hegseth repeated his shameful and racist moments back when he attacked our NATO allies in France, during a sacred D-Day celebration.

NATO was not formed to aid in a member's decision to invade or aggressively attack another nation.

Its mission is just the opposite. It was formed to prevent another world war while protecting all member nations from attack by an aggressor.

HEGSETH: The United States has defended Europe for generations, and the President said all he said was that our jets would need to take off from bases in Europe or our ships from ports to strike targets in the Middle East – Iranian targets that threaten European interests even more directly than they threaten us. But too many of our allies said no, or tried to drown us in arcane legal debates, or criticized us publicly for doing what they aren't prepared or able to do themselves. It was shameful. These allies, they put America's sons and daughters, our sons and daughters, at risk by denying them the predictable access, facing, and overflight that never should have been in question at all. In some cases, we had to shift capabilities from one country to another out of NATO-allied countries altogether. There's no excuse for that.

Agreements between nations, treaties, and the U.S. Constitution are null and void if they refuse to do exactly what the Trump administration demands at all times. it doesn't matter if it's legal or not.

NATO, and other nations around the globe, are laughing at Hegseth's petulant and bloviating performances, which apparently make him believe that shows how masculine he is.

His extreme religious, racist, and misogynistic actions toward members of the DOD and rank and file were enough in themselves to have him removed.

Hegseth should be impeached if the Democrats take back the House.