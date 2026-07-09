Vance Plays His Greatest Dog Whistle Hits In Milwaukee

J Divan Vance came to Milwaukee on Wednesday for an RNC fundraiser. But to stick the taxpayers with the cost of the trip, Vance stopped at the airport to talk to a small crowd about all the alleged fraud the Orange crime syndicate claims to be finding. Keep in mind that the short speech was mostly stumping for Wisconsin Republicans.

During his speech, Vance pulled out his racist dog whistle and played the same tune over and over about immigrants allegedly stealing our money through fraud, stealing our jobs, and just being horrible people who aren't white conservative men. Oh, and how it's all the Democrats' fault:

We can disagree about tax policy and what the optimal tax rate should be. That's not what they're doing. The Democrats are running on confiscating your money and giving it to fraudsters and illegal aliens. They openly brag about fighting, not for you, but fighting for some of the worst human beings that exist anywhere in the world. This is not a normal election. And so, my request to you is not that you say that the vice president is right about every issue. My request to you is that you send people to Washington who are of good character and recognized that you are their boss, not the fraudsters, not the illegal aliens, and not the bosses of the 21st-century Democratic Party.

Of course, Vance would not name any of the Democrats he accused of doing such horrible things because there are none.

What I really want to know is what Vance believes to be a person of "good character." A couch-fucker, like himself? Maybe his boss, the adjudicated rapist, the 34-time convicted fraudster, and the guy who is plastered all over the Trumpstein files? DVO, the drunk who screams at kids and is triple-dipping government money?

Maybe Vance should clean his house before throwing rocks at anyone else.