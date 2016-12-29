So.Happy.It's.Thursday - today we grab the bull by the tail and face the pundits. So to speak.

The Rectification of Names says that it takes a BS artist to recognize a superior BS artist. So true!

The Non Sequitur examines 'the pundit's fallacy'.

News Corpse goes deep on the very shallow Tucker Carlson.

Bonus Track: Improbable Research researches and pays tribute to William McGonagall's epic poem The Tay Bridge Disaster on its anniversary. Who knew Bulwer-Lytton had competition!

