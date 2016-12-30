I wish I could say that today's theme is not creeping fascism, but it is. Our bloggers today see it, each in different ways, and we should keep our eyes on it too.

Blue in the Bluegrass proves to us us that criminalizing immigration is a crime against humanity.

Scholars and Rogues commits acts of the Dark Arts to find out what Donald Trump means when he bleats Make America Great Again.

Welcome Back to Pottersville unblinkingly looks Simon & Schuster in the eyes.

Bonus Track: Big Bad Bald Bastard feels a disturbance in the Force. B-B-B-B writes an elegiac and elegant remembrance of Carrie Fischer.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).