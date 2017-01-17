Rep. Maxine Waters: 'I Believe Trump Is A Danger'

In an interview with Tamron Hall this morning, Representative Maxine Waters was quite specific about why she is not attending the inaugural, and in fact why she never intended to be there.

"After I discovered who Trump was and the way he conducted himself, I was never going to go to the inauguration," she declared. "Certainly the inauguration is a way of welcoming in someone to the presidency and honoring them and respecting them. I don't honor him, I don't respect him and I don't want to be involved with him."

Rep. Waters also intimated that she believes Trump's ties to Russia are a danger to national security. Given her reaction after last week's top secret briefing with FBI Director James Comey, her allegations should be taken seriously.

"I believe that Trump is a danger," she asserted. "I believe that he wants to tighten and build up his relationship to Russia for whatever reason."

She went on to explain that she was concerned that he lied about his business relationships with Russia, while the facts point to at least 37 different times he tried to do business with them.

Speaking of the dossier compiled by British spy Christopher Steele, Waters grew angrier. "I think that our intelligence agencies need to drill down on that, they need to look into it, they need to see if there's any truth to it because if it is, it very dangerous for Russia to be able to blackmail Trump at any given time if in fact they have the kind of information that's being alluded to."

When Trump takes office on Friday, I'm guessing any investigation into that dossier will be quashed for good, especially given the love the New York FBI office seems to have for him. But Maxine Waters and others like her must keep the pressure on for more to come out into the open, for his tax returns to be released, and more.