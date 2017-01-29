Screen Actors Guild Awards Open Thread

The awards season seems so jarring amid the craziness of the Trump administration, but it is as much a reflection of where we are as a culture as he is. It is important to see the celebration of African American female computers to our space program in "Hidden Figures" and the hacker dystopia of "Mr Robot" and the coming-of-age of Chiron among poverty and drug abuse in "Moonlight" as a direct statement of how we see ourselves. The SAG Awards are encouragingly diverse as well; no #OscarsSoWhite with these awards, although it would be nice to see more opportunities for Asian and Latinx actors.

Betting orgs seem to think that SAG/AFTRA will spread the wealth around in their awards. But Lily Tomlin is getting the Lifetime Achievement Award, and I'm hoping for a strong Meryl Streep-like statement from her as well.

Here's a list of nominees with my predictions bolded.



Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Captain Fantastic

Fences

Hidden Figures

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight (The three actors playing the lead character at different ages were uniformly amazing. But SAG voters may give it to Manchester by the Sea to make up for snubbing unpopular Casey Affleck.)



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences (Casey Affleck is deserving but made himself an industry pariah, so I think it's a nod to iconic Washington.)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Amy Adams, Arrival

Emily Blunt, The Girl on the Train

Natalie Portman, Jackie (I really liked Amy Adams' performance which paradoxically both grounded and carried Arrival, but Portman's Jackie Kennedy was more flashy.)

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight (I'm all about Moonlight, but I really liked Dev Patel as well.)

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Viola Davis, Fences (Putting Davis in this category to avoid going head-to-head with the lead actress nominees gives her the edge, but Michelle Williams' performance was heartbreaking and award-worthy as well.)

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The Big Bang Theory

Black-ish (If you haven't seen the "Lemonade" episode from early this month, RUN-- don't walk--to ABC.com and watch it. You will not be sorry.)

Orange Is the New Black

Modern Family

Veep

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Crown

Downton Abbey

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

Westworld (I don't watch Game of Thrones so I'm definitely not in that cult. I LOVED Stranger Things and The Crown, but I think Westworld's ensemble was uniformly strong.)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Ty Burrell, Modern Family

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent (William H. Macy's Frank is great, but Jeffrey Tambor's Maura is EVERYTHING. I can't imagine anyone else taking that role as well.)



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep ("Grace and Frankie" appealed to the "woman of a certain age" in me, but my political wonkiness demands loyalty to JLD's Selina Meyer. She is this generation's Lucille Ball with perfect comic timing.)

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot (It will probably go to industry stalwarts Spacey or Lithgow, but Malek's performance is amazing. He says so much with just a clenched chin or a fluttering blink.)

John Lithgow, The Crown

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Claire Foy, The Crown (Spreading the awards around. Foy did do a great job of bringing the Queen of England to a very relatable and human scale, not an easy task.)

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Robin Wright, House of Cards



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Sterling K. Brown, American Crime Story

Bryan Cranston, All the Way (Cranston WAS LBJ and showed the savvy wheeler dealer politician he had to be as president.)

John Turturro, The Night Of

Courtney B. Vance, American Crime Story

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Bryce Dallas Howard, Black Mirror

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Audra McDonald, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill

Sarah Paulson, American Crime Story Marcia Clarke should be paying Paulson PR fees for making her look good. For someone who was so exposed during the OJ trial, that's no small feat)

Kerry Washington, Confirmation

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

Daredevil

Game of Thrones (Don't really have strong feelings on stunt ensembles. Just spreading the wealth and I figure there's a battle/death in every episode of GoT, right?)

Luke Cage

The Walking Dead

Westworld

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Film

Captain America: Civil War

Doctor Strange

Hacksaw Ridge (It kills me to give credit to Mel Gibson, but one thing his films are notoriously famous for is graphic, realistic violence. These battles scenes (I haven't actually seen the film, just trailers) look like that's the case again.)

Jason Bourne

Nocturnal Animals

Feel free to add your predictions and comments in the thread below.