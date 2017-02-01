Confirmed: Military Vehicle Flying Trump Flag Belongs To SEAL Unit

ABC News has confirmed that the military vehicles seen flying Trump flags in Kentucky earlier this week belong to an active Navy SEAL unit.

A spokesperson for Naval Speial Warfare Group 2, Lieutenant Jacqui Maxwell told ABC News, "The convoy were service members assigned to an East Coast-based Naval Special Warfare unit driving vehicles while transiting between two training locations,"

"Defense Department and Navy regulations prescribe flags and pennants that may be displayed as well as the manner of display," Maxwell added. "The flag shown in the video was unauthorized."

This is really quite disturbing. Our military is supposed to serve the people, not the fascist in the White House. I have my doubts that any investigation will result in discipline, given the current climate in this country right now.

At least some of our military elites have forgotten whom they serve.