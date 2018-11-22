Trump Phones In Visit To Troops On Thanksgiving Day

Donald Trump aka Cadet Bonespurs, phoned in a traditional military visit to leaders from all branches of the U.S. military to wish them a Happy Thanksgiving. Most of the calls were rambling messes of bragging about the economy, low unemployment and what Trump has done for the military that made him the bestest President* ever in comparison to previous leaders.

In one segment, while talking to the Navy leader, he started asking about whether steam or "electromagnetic" power were better. It is clear that Trump was just reading off of note cards that were written by an intern who did some googling about new things about the military. Trump had no idea what he was asking about and the Navy leader he was talking to tried to just get past it, after a long, measured pause.

What an embarrassment.

Happy Thanksgiving!