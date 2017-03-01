Cruz Cruised -- Right Off The Face Of The Earth
Well, it seems that Ted Cruz’s firm belief that he will be the next appointee to the Supreme Court is floating in a bottle in the middle of the damn ocean. The note inside says, “Help me. I need attention.”
A new University of Texas/Texas Tribune poll finds Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) with a dismal 38% to 39% approval rating.
Among independents, Cruz holds a 20% to 53% approval rating.
His approval is also slipping wildly among males and independents.
Keep an eye on this guy – Beto O’Rourke.
Some folks are pushing Joaquín Castro to run for the senate seat but I think we need Joaquín to run for governor.
There’s no magic to this stuff. We will take Texas through hard work and a strong message.
By the way, Ted has joined with two other Republican senators to say that nothing short of a full repeal – every line, every word, every punctuation mark – of Obamacare will get their support.
So … I suspect he’ll also have a primary opponent who asks to see his psychological exam.
