Cruz Cruised -- Right Off The Face Of The Earth

Well, it seems that Ted Cruz’s firm belief that he will be the next appointee to the Supreme Court is floating in a bottle in the middle of the damn ocean. The note inside says, “Help me. I need attention.”

A new University of Texas/Texas Tribune poll finds Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) with a dismal 38% to 39% approval rating. Among independents, Cruz holds a 20% to 53% approval rating.

His approval is also slipping wildly among males and independents.

Keep an eye on this guy – Beto O’Rourke.

Some folks are pushing Joaquín Castro to run for the senate seat but I think we need Joaquín to run for governor.

There’s no magic to this stuff. We will take Texas through hard work and a strong message.

By the way, Ted has joined with two other Republican senators to say that nothing short of a full repeal – every line, every word, every punctuation mark – of Obamacare will get their support.

So … I suspect he’ll also have a primary opponent who asks to see his psychological exam.

