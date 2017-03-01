Cruz Cruised -- Right Off The Face Of The Earth

By Juanita Jean
Well, it seems that Ted Cruz’s firm belief that he will be the next appointee to the Supreme Court is floating in a bottle in the middle of the damn ocean. The note inside says, “Help me. I need attention.”

A new University of Texas/Texas Tribune poll finds Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) with a dismal 38% to 39% approval rating.

Among independents, Cruz holds a 20% to 53% approval rating.

His approval is also slipping wildly among males and independents.

Keep an eye on this guy – Beto O’Rourke.

Some folks are pushing Joaquín Castro to run for the senate seat but I think we need Joaquín to run for governor.

There’s no magic to this stuff. We will take Texas through hard work and a strong message.

By the way, Ted has joined with two other Republican senators to say that nothing short of a full repeal – every line, every word, every punctuation mark – of Obamacare will get their support.

So … I suspect he’ll also have a primary opponent who asks to see his psychological exam.

Crossposted at juanitajean.com


