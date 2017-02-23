Donald Trump Claims ICE Is Conducting A Military Operation?

After Homeland Security memos were released on Tuesday, that contained new guidelines calling for immigrants to be deported if they are convicted, charged or even suspected of a "chargeable criminal offense," Trump claimed that his "deportation force is a military operation."

Let's get something straight. John Kelly's ICE are not part of the military and they are conducting these sweeps.

Now you know why Americans believe Trump will get us into a war within four years.

Kelly and Tillerson went down to Mexico and Trump remarked, "That's going to be a tough trip because we have to be treated fairly by Mexico."

Do you know what that means?

Maybe Mexico is a "fake country." Huh? You, like?

But he loves Kelly at the border.

Trump also said during a conference with CEO's, "All of a sudden for the first time we're getting gang members out, we're getting drug lords out, we're getting really bad dudes out of this country, at a rate that nobody's ever seen before, and they're the bad ones."

"And it's a military operation because what has been allowed to come into our country, when you see gang violence you've read about like never before. And all of the things and much of that is people that are here illegally. And they're rough, and they're tough, but they're not tough like our people, so we're getting them out."

How many lies were contained in that rambling sentence?

Is he talking about the violence that he always cites from Chicago?

Who knows.

And the violence that Trump claims is happening because of undocumented migrants in our country has been refuted time and time again.

It's pure fantasy.

The NY Times writes: Contrary to Trump’s Claims, Immigrants Are Less Likely to Commit Crimes