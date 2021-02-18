Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Pat Robertson Claims A New 'Ice Age' Is Coming

Because Texas has a massive power outage during a freezing cold winter, the Evangelical leader is claiming a new Ice Age is upon us.
By John Amato
2 hours ago by John Amato
Views:

The Texas Freeze has prompted CBN's Pat Robertson to warn his flock of a new "Ice Age."

You heard right.

The Evangelical leader said not to worry about global warming, but this new catastrophic event hurling toward humanity. Also, don't worry about how this crisis was exacerbated by the ineptitude of Texas Republicans refusing to upgrade their power grid for years.

"Every 50,000 years or so, we have a shift in the attitude of our planet, and we are looking not on Global warming, but another potential ice age and it's a question of how soon," Robertson said.

I didn't know planet Earth is regulated by its attitude and demeanor?

Robertson continued, "So I wouldn't spend a lot of time on global warming. What I would spend time being concerned about is there was enough nuclear power, enough gas and coal to keep us warm when it really gets cold."

How does Robertson know this? Who knows, he didn't even say God told him, he had a prophecy or it came to him in a dream.

But if we are in for an Ice Age, (we are not) that is basically an extinction-level event and no matter how much fossil fuels we have the human race would be wiped out.

This is a really laughable attempt at denying climate change. And we'll never forget that Pat thought Katrina was God's punishment somehow.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team