Pat Robertson Claims COVID Relief Bill Is A Socialist Scheme To Destroy America

On this mornings 700 Club, CBN News and Pat Robertson claimed that America doesn't need any help and President Biden's 1.9 trillion COVID relief bill will bankrupt America, all in an effort to turn our country into a socialist nation.

This is ridiculous since all of Pres. Biden's COVID proposals are wildly supported by the American people.

Pat Robertson opened his show by saying vaccine distributions are up and COVID cases are going down.

"Why do we need such a costly relief plan? And could this plan bankrupt the entire country?" he asked.

After playing a produced segment on the state of affairs according to CBN using former Trump hacks, Robertson came back to fear monger his devoted viewers.

"Unbelievable," Robertson groused. "How could they even think of something as insane as that? Is it somehow In order to bankrupt America so that they can come out and have a new era where the United States is taken over by socialists?"

"I don't understand what the game plan is, but spending us into bankruptcy isn't the way to make anybody happy," Robertson said as he turned to another topic.

With Trump no longer in office, the evangelical community must do its best to scare their viewers into believing that when the federal government reaches out a helping hand during a national health crisis (the coronavirus) that has devastated families around the nation, it will lead to your doom. Unless of course that helping hand is Donald Trump's.

Why? Socialism!

I continually monitor one of the bigger evangelical provocateurs because the 700 Club reaches roughly 100 million households every day.

As we've seen, many leaders in the evangelical community funded the "Stop The Steal" movement which led to weeks of voter fraud and QAnon conspiracy theories being unscrupulously promoted which led to seditious Trump supporters sacking the US Capitol, leaving six dead in their wake.