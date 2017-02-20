Mock, Paper, Scissors: You can fool some of the people all of the time, and that’s Trump’s target market.

Mainly Macro: NAIRU. Can’t live with it, can’t live without it.

Plunderbund: Ohio Republicans are pushing Right-to-Work legislation to undermine both public and private sector unions.

EconBrowser: So you say you want a country where health care is distributed by the free market. You won’t want to live there.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"Rationing happens today! The question is who will do it? The government? Or you, your doctor and your family?" (Paul Ryan, February 2010.)

