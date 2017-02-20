Mike's Blog Round Up

By Jon Perr
Mock, Paper, Scissors: You can fool some of the people all of the time, and that’s Trump’s target market.

Mainly Macro: NAIRU. Can’t live with it, can’t live without it.

Plunderbund: Ohio Republicans are pushing Right-to-Work legislation to undermine both public and private sector unions.

EconBrowser: So you say you want a country where health care is distributed by the free market. You won’t want to live there.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:
"Rationing happens today! The question is who will do it? The government? Or you, your doctor and your family?" (Paul Ryan, February 2010.)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.


