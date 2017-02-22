The Root: An interracial couple in Connecticut is being fined for refusing to remove a racial slur spray-painted on their home.

Pro Publica: White House plans to deport undocumented immigrants to Mexico regardless of their nationality will spawn an international uproar.

No More Mister Nice Blog: For many once-wary Republicans, Donald Trump has aged like a fine whine.

Shakesville: Day 33 of the Trump administration provides clear proof for the Second Law of Thermodynamics.

Liberal Values: Barack Obama presided over 81 straight months of private sector job creation. Donald Trump? 33 consecutive days of lying.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"One thing I can promise you is this: I will always tell you the truth." (Donald Trump, August 18, 2016.)

