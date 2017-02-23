Feministing: While Trump’s crackdown on the undocumented will be a windfall for private prisons, a new immigrant bail fund is providing some hope for those caught in the dragnet.

Zandar Versus the Stupid: No sanctuary in the cities.

Economist’s View: Unemployment, underemployment and slack in the U.S. labor market.

ACA Signups: Charles Gaba’s authoritative site tracking Affordable Care Act enrollment now shows how many people would lose insurance as a result of the GOP repeal of Obamacare by state, by county and by Congressional district.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"Rationing happens today! The question is who will do it? The government? Or you, your doctor and your family?" (Paul Ryan, February 2010.)

