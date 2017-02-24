Mike's Blog Round Up

By Jon Perr
BlueOregon: Portland landlords evicting tenants without cause or due to large rent increases will have to pay relocation expenses.

Eclectablog: Michigan Republicans are pushing budget-busting tax cuts.

The Rude Pundit: Advice to Republican Congressmen afraid of their own constituents—tell them you’ve “evolved” on the Affordable Care Act.

Digby: Donald Trump is going down a path to START a new nuclear arms race.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:
"Why can’t we use nuclear weapons?" (Donald Trump, during foreign policy briefing, reported August 3, 2016.)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.


