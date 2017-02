The Hunting of the Snark: Ross Douthat's fractured fairy tales about Trump.

You Might Notice a Trend: Killing the gerrymander with math.

By Ken Levine: Writing the Oscars.

Dennis Hartley provides a list of 10 movies about the movies.

Did you miss some of the Oscar-nominated films? Catch up with Lance Mannion's reviews of Jackie and other movies.

This installment by Batocchio. E-mail tips to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.