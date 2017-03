Slacktivist: The IndigNation.

PressThink: The American President can blow up the world.

The Mahablog: No one knew that health care could be so complicated…

Steve Benen: …except for everyone.

The Incidental Economist: The leaked Republican replacement for the Affordable Care Act.

This installment by Batocchio. E-mail tips to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.