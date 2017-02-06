Hello, everyone. It's good to be back. When I was last here, it was just days after the election. It was a bleak time. And, really, things have only gotten bleaker. Because while Trump – whom I prefer to call Kim Jong-trump – may be what we thought he'd be, dealing with the reality of his presidency is, well, nightmarish. But I must say, as a non-American, I am taking great solace in the spirit of resistance that has sprung up all across America (and, indeed, around the world). It is truly inspiring. Trump's kleptocratic fascism and white supremacism will not be easily beaten, but maybe the opposition to this so-called president is just what America needed.

And let's not talk about the Super Bowl, okay? Let's just move on. One team completely collapsed, allowing those detestable Trumpists to win. Ugh.

