Alright, that's it for me this week. Keep up the fight, everyone. Resist!

(And, my dear Americans, if you're part of this resistance, you're making your country and its ideals proud. And you're giving hope to those of us, Americans or not, who still believe in the possibility of a more perfect union. Because while voting is essential, and while voting rights must be protected, democracy isn't just about casting a ballot. It's about broader, deeper civic engagement. It's about holding government accountable. It's about taking to the streets and protesting. It's about going to town halls and speaking up. It's about taking citizenship seriously (and valuing the contributions of non-citizens). It's about doing what you can do to make a difference in a system where the people rule.

America is already great in so many ways. That I know. But American democracy can be, and must be, better. What we are seeing every day now is that a lot of people are working to make that a reality.

