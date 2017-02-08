PA State Senator Tweets At Trump: Come At Me, 'You Fascist, Loofa-faced, Sh*t-gibbon!'

Hey @realDonaldTrump I oppose civil asset forfeiture too! Why don't you try to destroy my career you fascist, loofa-faced, shit-gibbon!

Pretty freakin' awesome, I must say. State Senator Daylin Leach won the internets with this tweet.

Source: Philly Voice

A Pennsylvania lawmaker had strong words for Donald Trump after the president reportedly joked he would "destroy" a Texas lawmaker's career.

In a Facebook post, state Sen. Daylin Leach, D-Montgomery, linked to a Politico story about Trump's meeting with several county sheriffs, including Chester County Sheriff Carolyn Bunny Welsh. According to the website, Harold Eavenson, sheriff of Rockwell County, Texas, brought up the issue of civil asset forfeiture.

Law enforcement can use civil asset forfeiture to take cash and property from individuals suspected of committing a crime without charging the individual or a guilty verdict.

...

Leach, who has pushed for civil asset forfeiture reform in Pennsylvania, invited Trump to come after him as well.

"Hey! I oppose civil asset forfeiture too," Leach wrote on Facebook and Twitter. "Why don't you come after me you fascist, loofa-faced s***-gibbon!!"