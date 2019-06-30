PA GOP Go Batsh*t When Democrat Reads Letter From Formerly Homeless Man

Pennsylvania Republicans wanted to end a program that provides $200/month for people deemed unable to work. They said it was rife with fraud. When the Republican Senate Majority LeaderJake Corman made a motion to cut-off debate and called for a quick vote, his motion was ignored and Democratic Senator Katie Muth proceeded to read a statement from from John Boyd, a formerly homeless man from Philadelphia who said the state’s program was a “second chance at life.”

This seemed to trigger a near-psychotic episode from Corman which soon went viral with millions of views on the Internet.

Source: The Hill

Democrats walked off the floor and when they returned, Fetterman acknowledged freshman state Sen. Katie Muth (D) instead of starting the vote. Muth began reading a letter from John Boyd, a formerly homeless man from Philadelphia who said the state’s program was a “second chance at life.” The outlet noted that under the state Senate’s rules, the proper procedure should have been to hold a vote on Corman’s motion. Corman began shouting at Fetterman to “do your job,” accusing the lieutenant governor of ignoring the Senate rules on debate. “Bring the chamber to order, Mr. President. It’s not a partisan job. You need to follow the rules. You need to follow the rules, Mr. President," he yelled. Muth, unfazed, continued to read from Boyd’s letter which described how the $200 he received each month helped him see his therapist and afford simple necessities like bus fare and toothpaste. “The chair continues to acknowledge Senator Muth,” Fetterman said as Corman’s shouting continued.

Despite all the histrionics, the Republican-led chamber voted to end the program on a 25-24 vote, with two Republicans siding with the Democrats. As of August 1, some of the most vulnerable in Pennsylvania will have to make do with less.