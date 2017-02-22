Trump Has Lied Every Day Of His Presidency

By Scarce
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
Trump Has Lied Every Day Of His Presidency

Trump lies, and with complete abandon. He doesn't just exaggerate, but tells complete and utter falsehoods, knowingly. Because in his world, the end really does justify the means.

Source: Washington Post

Donald Trump has been president for all or part of 33 days. He has averaged four falsehoods or misleading statements a day(!) in that time. There hasn't been a single day of Trump's presidency in which he has said nothing false or misleading.

That data, which comes from a terrific new project from The Post's Fact Checker that seeks to document Trump's statements in the first 100 days of his presidency, is stunning. This chart, in particular, stood out to me:


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Advertise Liberally

Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV