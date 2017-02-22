Trump Has Lied Every Day Of His Presidency

Trump lies, and with complete abandon. He doesn't just exaggerate, but tells complete and utter falsehoods, knowingly. Because in his world, the end really does justify the means.

Source: Washington Post

Donald Trump has been president for all or part of 33 days. He has averaged four falsehoods or misleading statements a day(!) in that time. There hasn't been a single day of Trump's presidency in which he has said nothing false or misleading.

That data, which comes from a terrific new project from The Post's Fact Checker that seeks to document Trump's statements in the first 100 days of his presidency, is stunning. This chart, in particular, stood out to me: