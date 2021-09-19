Politics
Eric Trump Has A Fit On Fox News Over Getting Subpoenas 'Every Single Day'

Eric Trump complained on Sunday that the Trump Organization and the Trump family is facing an onslaught of investigations and that they are forced to respond to subpoenas "every single day."
The former president's son made the remarks during an interview on Fox News with host Maria Bartiromo.

"The problem with the Democrats is they dig so deep that they always find themselves," Trump said. "And the reason I'm frustrated about this is every single day since my father ran for president, my father and our entire family and our company has been under investigation. Every single day, Maria, we get subpoena after subpoena after subpoena."

"But, I mean, they weaponized the entire system in this country," he added. "They've weaponized the DOJ. They've weaponized our military. They weaponized the educational system in this country. They've weaponized the medical system in this country. The Democrats weaponize absolutely everything they can to use again their political opponents."

