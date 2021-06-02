Media Bites
Eric Trump Admits Subpoenas Are Coming Fast And Furious

Tick Tock, Eric.
By John Amato
15 min ago by John Amato
During an appearance on Tuesday's Hannity, Eric Trump admitted Daddy Donald and his family are facing a barrage of subpoenas from New York.

As usual, Hannity began his show with an unhinged rant against the media and as you might've guessed, Hunter Biden's laptop.

You'd think Sean would have a little bit of sympathy for possible possession of child porn charges against Rudy Giuliani.

Next, Sean brought on Eric Trump to tell his audience there is no equal justice under the law for conservatives while they are under serious investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Eric agreed, "I'm on the receiving end of this every single day. My father gets subpoena after subpoena after subpoena. We do as a family. They attack us, they go after us for doing absolutely nothing wrong."

That's like John Gotti going on Fox News and saying he did absolutely nothing wrong and the host agreeing, but I digress.

And why hasn't Trump released his tax returns?

The Traitor Trump sons are not thought of as intelligent thinkers, but purveyors of lies and conspiracies. They are very good at playing to the MAGA/Q racist base and have been grifting them as much as possible.

A grand jury in New York isn't convened just to "target" a person or family. Grand Juries are so a prosecutor can present evidence of a crime (or in this instance, crimes, lots and lots of crimes) in order to hand out indictments.

Report after report has shown an alleged immoral nature of the Trump organization. Now that Dad is no longer president, he can't hide behind the Oval Office.

But don't worry Eric, once the indictments are drawn up you won't have so many subpoenas.

