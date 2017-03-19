Miscellanea Agnostica: The Trump gang's inability to admit error is causing ever more problems, but it plays well with the mob.

Zandar Versus The Stupid: The ICE's new aggressive stance undermines local law enforcement.

Politics Plus: The internet has some fun with the Republicans.

Republic of Gilead: Christian Right wingnuts are sent as US delegates to the UN Commission on the Status of Women.

Bonus link: The future of passenger air travel after deregulation.

Blog round-up by Infidel753. Tips to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com.