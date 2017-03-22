Happy Hump Day, and congrats fellow Crooks and Liars: we've made it to midweek. Buck-up Private, let's soldier on! Victory over this week is within our grasp!

WNBTv wonders if the competency test should be given to Trump's Minions as well as Trump.

First Draft reminds us that our feckless press is all about access. Still.

Badtux the Snarky Penguin wants to bring back the ol' Soviet word "Politruck."

After learning that Trump wants to eliminate it, Every Goddamn Day reprises a 20-year old column from a day he spent with a meals-on-wheels type program; the stories are still the same.

Bonus Track: The Psy of Life Blog goes were no writer dares to go: into the Oxford Comma debate!

